Dragon boat selection trial for Nationals on Sunday

The selection trials for selecting J&K Dragon boat team for the senior national championship would be held at Water Sports Centre Nehru Park on Sunday.

The selection trials for both male and female section was scheduled to be held on Wednesday but due to movement restrictions around trail venue on the eve of Union Home Ministers visit to Kashmir, they were postponed.

The selection trials now would be held on Sunday with selected players to represent State in Senior Dragon Boat championship scheduled to be held at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in July.