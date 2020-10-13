Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 13, 2020, 10:57 PM

Dronacharya Awardee Kuldeep Handoo, Kayaking, Canoeing coach Bilquis Mir call on LG | Sportspersons, coaches to be provided all resources: LG Sinha

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 13, 2020, 10:57 PM

Dronacharya Awardee Wushu Coach Kuldeep Handoo and Kayaking and Canoeing coach, Bilquis Mir called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

According to official statement, they apprised the Lt Governor about the matters related to the promotion and development of sports in the Union Territory.

Trending News
Representational Photo

SSB constable leaves unit without intimation in Chadoora; missing report lodged

J&K BJP President asks Farooq Abdullah to 'expose China's atrocities on Muslims'

File Photo of Saifuddin Soz

Soz condoles demise of Cong leader

Webinar on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction held | Paradigm shift from response to mitigation: Div Com Kashmir

They also discussed issues pertaining to the Sports policy, promotion policy, implementation of schemes under Khelo India, promotion of water sports in the UT, and other related matters.

A thorough discussion was also held on exploring an objective plan of action for preparing J&K youth for competing in major international events including the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Lt Governor observed that the government is working on a multipronged strategy for identification and handholding of sporting talent through the involvement of eminent sportspersons for promotion of sports in J&K and seeking sponsorships for budding sportspersons.

Latest News
Representational Photo

SSB constable leaves unit without intimation in Chadoora; missing report lodged

Representational Photo

Heavy rains kill 11 people in Telangana

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. Image Source: Twitter.

In controversial remark, Union minister says 'Kashmiri militants will take shelter if RJD wins in Bihar'

Disposal of grievances being fast-tracked: Advisor Baseer Khan

“The government is taking some ground-breaking steps to tap the immense sports potential to make J&K a Centre of Sporting Excellence”, he maintained.

The Lt Governor impressed that with various mega sports projects seeing the light of the day, the development of sports sector in J&K is witnessing a new revolution.

“Consistent mentoring and monitoring is needed so that neither sportspersons nor the coaches face any shortage of resources’, he said.

Related News