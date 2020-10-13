Dronacharya Awardee Kuldeep Handoo, Kayaking, Canoeing coach Bilquis Mir call on LG | Sportspersons, coaches to be provided all resources: LG Sinha

Dronacharya Awardee Wushu Coach Kuldeep Handoo and Kayaking and Canoeing coach, Bilquis Mir called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

According to official statement, they apprised the Lt Governor about the matters related to the promotion and development of sports in the Union Territory.

They also discussed issues pertaining to the Sports policy, promotion policy, implementation of schemes under Khelo India, promotion of water sports in the UT, and other related matters.

A thorough discussion was also held on exploring an objective plan of action for preparing J&K youth for competing in major international events including the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Lt Governor observed that the government is working on a multipronged strategy for identification and handholding of sporting talent through the involvement of eminent sportspersons for promotion of sports in J&K and seeking sponsorships for budding sportspersons.

“The government is taking some ground-breaking steps to tap the immense sports potential to make J&K a Centre of Sporting Excellence”, he maintained.

The Lt Governor impressed that with various mega sports projects seeing the light of the day, the development of sports sector in J&K is witnessing a new revolution.

“Consistent mentoring and monitoring is needed so that neither sportspersons nor the coaches face any shortage of resources’, he said.