Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) on Thursday held trials for various inter-school athletic competitions at Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) Ellahibagh here.

In a statement, DYSS said the department’s Gulab Bagh zone held the trials for various sports including 100m and 200m race, shot put and javelin throw.

The students from both private as well as government schools falling in the Gulab Bagh zone participated in the trials.