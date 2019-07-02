DYSS ministerial staff association elections held

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The meeting of All Ministerial Staff of Department Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) J&K was held in Youth Hostel here on Tuesday.

The main agenda of the meeting was to conduct elections for the selection of various office barriers and constitute a working body of the Association. Senior Assistant Mehraj ud Din Wani was elected as President of the Association. Mohammad Saleem Makhdoomi was elected as Vice President for Kashmir Division and Vipan Kumar was elected as Vice President for Jammu Division. Fayaz Ahmed Wani was elected Secretary, Ashish Gupta Joint Secretary, Qazi Razi, Saqib Ali, Robert Mattoo Publicity Secretaries while as Mohsin Khan Treasurer of the Association.

The other Executive Members of the Association elected were Bashir Ahmed Dar, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Sajad Hussain, Mohammad Shafi, Davender Sharma, Sakeena Bano, Shaveta Pandita, Khalid Hameed Wani, Vijay Koul, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Kulbeer Singh, Mohammad Yaseen, Mohammad Saleem Kully, Sunil Kumar and Amarjeet Singh.