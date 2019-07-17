DYSS provincial Volleyball tourney concludes

Also Read | 28th Open Kashmir badminton championship concludes

As part of the annual calendar of activities of the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), J&K conducted inter-district (Provincial Level) competitions in the discipline of Volleyball for Under-14, 17 and 19 years boys that concluded here on Wednesday.

Also Read | Srinagar Table Tennis competition concludes

The competitions were conducted at different venues of Srinagar from July 15 and in it around 303 boys representing eleven districts of Kashmir Valley and Ladakh participated.

Also Read | DYSS Eidgah zone competitions held

In U-19 boys category, Budgam emerged as winner while as Kulgam was runner-up. In Under-17 category, Baramulla emerged as winner while as Kulgam team emerged as runner-up.

In Under-14 category, Kupwara team emerged as winner while as Baramulla settled as runner-up.