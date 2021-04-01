DYS&S Pulwama organises cross-country run for girls

District Youth Services and Sports Officer Pulwama flagged off a cross-country run for girl students of various age groups here on Thursday.

The run was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYS&S) Pulwama in which students of age groups (U-14, U-16 and U-19) participated. The event witnessed huge participation of girl students who started the long distance run from Peaks Automobile Pulwama which concluded at Drussu.

While interacting with the students, the sports officer said the aim of the cross-country run was to imbibe the leadership qualities in life. “Such events will pave a way towards fitness and sportsmanship,” he said and asked the girl students to be the active participants in community development and the “agents of change”.

Later, the winners and runners up were felicitated with trophies and consolation prizes.