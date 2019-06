In view of inclement weather and water-logging at Eidgah, Anjum-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid (AAJ) Srinagar today announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered now at the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar at 10 am.

“Prior to Eid prayers Mirwaiz Umar Farooq would shed light on the philosophy of Eid ul-Fitr in his sermon which will commence at 9:00 am. AAJ has urged the people to participate in the Ijtima in large numbers to express unity and maintain discipline,” AAJ aid in a statement.