Sports, Today's Paper
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 11:01 PM

EIP envisages Sports University for JK

Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 11:01 PM
Representational Pic

The newly introduced J&K Education Investment Policy-2020 (EIP) has called for creation of a full-fledged Sports University in J&K to promote sports as a profession among the youth.

The policy envisages creation of state-of-the-art sports infrastructure in colleges and development of six physical education institutions, one each in the regions of Peer Panchal, Chenab Valley, Jammu, and north, south and central Kashmir.

Trending News

Consult stakeholders on Houseboat policy: NTTA

Spread ISM efficacy among people: DC G'bal

Police recovers 16 missing mobile phones

CUK conducts webinar on 'life and contribution of Prof Nadeem'

“An annual sports festival under the banner of the Higher Education Department shall be conducted as a state event,” the policy document reads.

The policy has suggested a number of measures to raise the educational standards in the J&K, besides envisaging roping in of private players of national and international repute to set up educational institutes in J&K.

Related News