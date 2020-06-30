EIP envisages Sports University for JK

The newly introduced J&K Education Investment Policy-2020 (EIP) has called for creation of a full-fledged Sports University in J&K to promote sports as a profession among the youth.

The policy envisages creation of state-of-the-art sports infrastructure in colleges and development of six physical education institutions, one each in the regions of Peer Panchal, Chenab Valley, Jammu, and north, south and central Kashmir.

“An annual sports festival under the banner of the Higher Education Department shall be conducted as a state event,” the policy document reads.

The policy has suggested a number of measures to raise the educational standards in the J&K, besides envisaging roping in of private players of national and international repute to set up educational institutes in J&K.