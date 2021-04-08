Elegant Strikers jersey launched

A function to launch the jersey of a renowned cricket club of Kashmir ‘Elegant Strikers’ Rajouri Kadal was held on Thursday.

The jersey was launched by Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull in presence of various well known cricketers of the union territory. The launch came ahead of the start of a new season in which the club is aiming to participate in a number of big tournaments across J&K.

The owner of the club and CEO of Downtown Championship League T20 Naseer Ahmad Bhat said his aim was to develop cricket in Kashmir especially in the Old City of Srinagar.

“This club has been running for many years now and mostly cricketers from Old City of Srinagar play for it. Over the years, we have established a name for ourselves and it was an occasion to unveil plans for the upcoming season,” Naseer said.

He said the club had some known faces of J&K cricket and also some new faces who are eager to do well and make a name for themselves. “I am here to support them and provide them all kinds of facilities,” he said.

Manager of the Club Haroon Rashid said the Elegant Strikers will take part in almost all the big tournaments being held in Kashmir.