English cricketers will have to look after each other in India: Root

England skipper Joe Root on Monday said that the upcoming series against India would challenge them as their period away from home and inside a bio-bubble will keep increasing with every passing day, and they will have to stick together.

“It is going to be a challenge. The next tour is going to be different. The longer we are away from home, the more challenging it will get. More importantly, we will have to check in that everyone is travelling well. All we can do is to make we manage as best as we can,” said Root, who led England to a 2-0 Test series win against Sri Lanka.

“It is individual’s responsibilities to take ownership of that — be honest about that. But also for each other to ask questions to look after one another. To make sure that we are looking after each and every player in and out of the squad,” he said. Root said that the tour of India will be pose its own set of challenges but his team will look to carry the confidence it gained in the ongoing series.

“We will keep looking to build, keep looking to improve and take as much experience as we can from this series. We are going to have different challenges, different surfaces different situations to manage in India. It is about react to that,” said Root while speaking to the media.