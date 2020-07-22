Eng vs WI | Dukes ball makers happy with performance of red cherry

Dukes ball makers have expressed their satisfaction as to how the red cherry has behaved during the first two Tests of the ongoing three-match series between England and West Indies despite the ban on using saliva to shine the ball.

West Indies tour of England marked the resumption of international cricket which was on a standstill since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the West Indies won the first Test in Southampton by four wickets, England bagged the second Test in Manchester by 113 runs to level the series at 1-1. “As I had predicted the Dukes ball will be fine because the ball needs proper construction, just putting saliva or wax or whatever it is, that does not automatically make the ball swing,” DilipJajodia, managing director of British Cricket Balls Ltd, which produces the Dukes balls used in England, told TimesofIndia.com.