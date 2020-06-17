Except contact sports, all activities can resume: Sarmad

Secretary Youth Services and Sports Sarmad Hafeez said for every district there are different guidelines for the resumption of activities issued by respective district administration officials as per status of COVID-19 status in those districts. Hafeez said only no contact sports activities can be resumed while as all the contact sports activities can’t be held.

“Even in such zones where activities have been allowed to resume, only no-contact sports activities have been allowed. All the contact sports activities like wrestling, judo and any other activity where direct contact is between participants is strictly not allowed,” Sarmad Hafeez said.

“At present no big activity can be held while stadium can’t be opened for general public. There is still uncertainty about the situation and when things will go back to normal,” he said.