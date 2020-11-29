Exhibition match played in memory of Diego Maradona

National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) J&K organised an exhibition match in the memory of late football great Diego Maradona at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground here on Saturday.

The match featured two teams donning the kit of Argentina and Napoli with each Jersey featuring the name of Mardona and Jersey No 10 made famous by the legend striker who entertained the crowds during the 80s and 90s era, a statement issued by NIFF read.

A two minute silence was observed before the game and the legends displayed quality football to honour the memory of the great in the best way possible.

“Some legendary footballers of the past from the Kashmir like Late Farooq Ahmed Bhat, Late Ghulam Mohammad Dar, Late Noor Mohammad, Late Mohammad Hanif and Late Mohammad Hussain were also remembered for their great contribution towards football,” the statement reads.

Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir J&K Sports Council NuzhatAra was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Among others Bashir A Malik Chairman WC NIFF, Ab Hamid Banday Advisor NIFF, and many other were present to witness this historic match.

The event was organised with the support of J&K Sports Council. NIFF also thanked Zabarwan group and Cafe Liberty for extending their supporting to this event.