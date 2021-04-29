FC Goa head coach, foreign contingent leave India

Indian Super League side FC Goa on Thursday allowed its foreign staffers, including Spanish head coach Juan Ferrando and some footballers, to leave the country ahead of its last AFC Champions League match in view of the restrictions being imposed on flights from India globally. As India grapples with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, several countries, including Australia, Italy and Germany, have imposed travel bans on India.

The club said that it was a “pre-emptive measure in view of recent policies being taken by European and other countries in regards to travellers from India.”

“FC Goa would like to inform that the club’s foreign contingent including the Head Coach and foreign staff have been advised to travel back home immediately,” a club statement read. “This comes as a pre-emptive measure in view of recent policies being taken by European and other countries in regards to travellers from India as the nation battles the second wave of Covid-19 which has engulfed the country,” it added.