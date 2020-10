Continuing its winning run, Real Kashmir FC reserves outplayed FC Sopore by 10-1 margin in the quaterfinal of the 1st Firdous Memorial knockout football tournament at Noorgah Ground Sopore on Wednesday.

In the match, Real Kashmir FC completely dominated Sopore side. For Real Kashmir FC, Ibrahim Rashid scored four goals while as Mehran Hilal scored three. Hayat Bashir, Farhan Ganie and Ateeb scored one goal each.