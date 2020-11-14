First Bandipora Indoor Rowing Championship concludes

The first district Bandipora Indoor Rowing Championship organised by District Bandipora Rowing Association concluded at SK Stadium Bandipora on Saturday.

The first of its kind indoor rowing event was held under the aegis of J&K Rowing and Sculling Association. In the competition that started on Friday, 110 players, both boys and girls hailing from different parts of Bandipora participated in various age groups and categories. It was first time in J&K an Indoor Rowing competition, which is basically associated with water sports was held. For the competition, Association used rowing machines. An indoor rower, or rowing machine, is a machine used to simulate the action of watercraft rowing for the purpose of exercise or training for rowing. Indoor rowing has become established as a sport in its own right.

At the concluding function Lt Commander Shivam Parasher was chief guest while as Major Rohit, SHO Bandipora Showket Ahmed, Syed Nasir Vice President J&K Rowing Association were other guests present. They distributed prizes among the winners.

On the occasion chief guest appreciated the efforts of District Rowing and sculling association Bandipora for organising the first Indoor Rowing championship and following all the COVID19 guidelines.

He also congratulated J&K Rowing and Sculling Association for its efforts in making water sports popular in every part of J&K.

General Secretary District Rowing Association Faisal Ahmad Dar during his welcome address congratulated all the participants and J&K Rowing and Sculling Association members for making this event a success. He also thanked Association President Navin Choudhry for providing equipment and technical support for smooth conduct of championship.