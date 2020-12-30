First ever cricketer from Leh makes it to J&K cricket team

Skalzang Dorjey Kalyan on Wednesday became the first ever cricketer from Leh to find a place in J&K senior cricket team.

31-year-old Kalyan’s name figured in the 20 member cricket team announced by J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 tournament to be played in Bangalore from January 10.

A left arm spinner Kalyan was picked up by selectors during trails conducted by JKCA for the tournament in Jammu.

Dorjey started his cricketing journey coincidentally from Bangalore also, where he had been studying.

Ecstatic over his selection in J&K cricket team, Kalyan said: “I am very happy to get selected. It is my privilege to be a first Ladakhi cricketer to get selected in the team. I will try and play for my team”..

During trials in Jammu, Kalyan exhibited his cricketing skills which got him in the team.