First ever Snow Shoe Championship held in Srinagar

The first ever Snow Shoe Championship was held at Mamneth meadow near Dhara in city outskirts here.

On Wednesday, the championship was held o explore the possibilities of holding winter sports in capital Srinagar.

It was for the first time that any competitive winter sports event was held in the district. The sport assumes significance considering it doesn’t require any infrastructure and snow only is possible to be played in any part of Kashmir during winter.

In the event young athletes from Srinagar participated, including Rafiq Ahmad of Kashmir Harvard who finished first, while as Mudasir Ahmad Bhat finished second and Hidayat-ur-Rasheed of Kashmir Harvard finished third.

After the event, prize distribution function was also held in which Director Industries Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah who was chief guest on the oaccssion was also present. Besides, international water sports coach Mir Bilquis, Snow Shoe Federation of India official Mushtaq Bashir and organising secretary of the event Muzamil Hussain were also present. The event was organized by District Srinagar Snow Shoe Association under the support of J&K Snow Shoe Association.