Sports, Today's Paper
Abid Khan
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 11:57 PM

First indoor Rowing Championship from Nov 14

Abid Khan
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 11:57 PM
File Photo

The first ever Indoor Rowing competitions at District level would be held in Kashmir from November 14.

District Srinagar Rowing and Sculling Association held its meeting recently in which it decided to hold Indoor Rowing competitions in Srinagar and Bandipora.

Trending News
Representational Photo

19-year-old motorcyclist crushed to death in south Kashmir's Dooru

Representational Pic

Policeman arrested accepting Rs 10,000 bribe: ACB

75 cft illicit timber seized in Kangan

Anti-militancy operations to continue for peaceful DDC polls: GOC Kilo Force

The first Indoor Rowing championship would be held in Bandipora on November 14. Later the Association would hold another Indoor Rowing championship at Nigeen Club Srinagar from November 20 to 22.

The representatives of the Association said that it will be first time that Indoor rowing competitions at district level would be held in J&K.

Related News