Fit India Cyclothon flagged off in Shopian

Fit India Cyclothon was flagged off in Shopian by the district’s Deputy Commissioner Choudhary Mohammed Yasin, the official statement said on Saturday.

The cyclothon was organized by District Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Department, it said.

It said cyclothon passed through BataporaChowk and finally culminated at Arhama.

The statement quoting DC ShopianYasin said the cyclothon has been organized with an aim to revive routine physical fitness programs, which otherwise have got affected due to COVID-19.