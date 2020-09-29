'Fit India Freedom Run' in Ganderbal, Kulgam

Under Jan Abhiyan Programme, ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ was flagged off today in Ganderbal and Kulgam, organized by the department of Youth Services and Sports under the aegis of Fit India Movement.

At Ganderbal: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today flagged off the ‘Fit India Freedom Run’, from Manigam Bypass Junction and culminated at Police Station Lar, Ganderbal.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said the essence of creating awareness through Fit India campaign was to educate people about physical fitness which ultimately makes one mentally strong and stressed upon the participants to take part in such events so as to keep themselves and the society physically and mentally fit.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, ADC Ganderbal, DYS&SO and DSP besides many other dignities were present on the occasion.

At Kulgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat flagged off “Fit India Freedom Run” from here at Sports Stadium Kulgam in which over 350 students and departmental officials participated.