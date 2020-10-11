Football academy launched

A new football academy NITian’s Football Academy (NFA) was launched at Elahi Bagh playing field, Housing Elahibagh here on Sunday.
The academy was formally inaugurated by District Football Association (Srinagar) President Fayaz Ahmad Sofi in presence of former Indian Football team skipper Abdul Majeed Kakroo, member JKFA Mushtaq Ahmed Kanth, Mohammed Iqbal Bhat (Asst Organising Secretary JKFA), Masood Iqbal (AFC-C licenced coach), Mohammed Hanief (AFCC C licenced Coach), Zahid (Football Coach), Bilal Ahmed Panjabi (Asst. General Secretary JKFA), Riyaz Ahmed Mahajan (President Welfare Committee), Mohammed Maqbool Bhat (President Masjid Committee) and others.