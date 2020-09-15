Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 11:19 PM

Football exhibition match held at Eidgah ground

The Downtown Shahr-E-Khaas Football Tournament kick started with an exhibition match being held at Eidgah Ground.

The match was dedicated to two legendary  footballers – Ghulam Ahmed Kumar and Ghulam Ahmed Bhat – and featured International  players Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Ishfaq Ahmed, Danish Farooq, Farhan Ganie, Khalid Qayoom, Shahnawaz Bashir with other emerging players from Kashmir.

The tournament is being organised by Downtown Sports Fraternity in collaboration with NIFF. Around 30 teams are participating in this tournament.

