GK News Network
Srinagar,
December 4, 2020

Football tournament kick starts at GVEI

The football tournament was inaugurated at Green Valley Educational Institute Ellahibagh Buchpora here on Thursday.

The tournament titled Green Valley Winter Cup Football Tournament 2020 was kickstarted, following a match played between State Sports Council Football Academy and J&K Bank Football Club at the school ground.

On the occasion Sajid Dar, international football coach and Majid Yousuf, executive officer J&K Sports Council were present at the event as the guests of honor.

The tournament is organized by GVEI.

“This tournament has been organized to reestablish the zeal lost due to the ongoing pandemic. It is aimed at bringing our lives back to normalcy post COVID19,” said vice principal of GVEI, Riyaz Kathjoo.

He added his school takes pride in upholding its legacy of bringing people together through sports.

