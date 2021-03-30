Former int'l footballer calls on LG

Former international football player from Jammu and Kashmir, Arun Malhotra, on Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Malhotra apprised the Lt Governor of various issues pertaining to the welfare of sportspersons of the UT. He also expressed his gratitude towards the UT government for developing sports infrastructure in J&K.

During the interaction, the Lt Governor observed that the J&K Government is providing sustained handholding to budding sports talent at grassroots level and experienced coaches are being roped in to hone their skills.

World-class sporting facilities are being developed so that the players can match the international standards, the Lt Governor said.