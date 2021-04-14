Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak banned for 8 years for corruption

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak was on Wednesday banned for eight years from all cricket after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code, including disclosing inside information and facilitating corrupt approaches.

One of Zimbabwe’s finest fast bowlers, Streak has been under investigation for a host of games between 2017 and 2018 when he served as a coach. “Heath Streak is an experienced former international cricketer and national team coach, who had participated in numerous anti-corruption education sessions and was fully aware of his responsibilities under the Code,” Alex Marshall, ICC general manager of integrity unit, said in an ICC statement.

“As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game. He breached the Code on several occasions, including facilitating the approach of four other players. At times, he also sought to obstruct and delay our investigation.”

Among others, the charges included (2.3.2) “disclosing inside information under both the ICC Code and various domestic Codes, in circumstances where he knew or should have known that such information may be used for betting purposes.”

The matches include some in international cricket as well as for stints in Twenty20 leagues including the IPL, the BPL and Afghanistan Premier League.

Under the provisions of the code, Streak chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an anti-corruption tribunal hearing. He will be free to resume his involvement in the game on March 28, 2029.

Marshall further stated, “The offences did not affect the outcomes of any relevant matches and Mr Streak has agreed to assist the ICC anti-corruption education programme for which we are grateful. “He has also expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process. The sanction reflects this cooperation.”