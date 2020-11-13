Four cricket matches played during Sports Festival Sopore

In the ongoing sports festival organised by Sopore Police, four matches of Cricket were played today at Khushal Stadium Tulibal and MET ground Sopore.

The first match was played between Chijhama 11 and Forever Challengers Sopore, which was won by Chijhama 11 by 36 runs.

The second match was played between Seer Sports and Sky Sports Adipora, which was won by Seer Sports by 40 runs.

The third match was played between Shagoo Sports and Sopore Institute, which was won by Sopore Institute by 2 runs and the fourth match was played between Sopore Syndicate and Saripara A, which was won by Sopore Syndicate by 57 runs.