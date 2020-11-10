Four cricket matches played during sports festival Sopore

Four cricket matches were played today at Khushaal Stadium Tulibal and MET ground Sopore as part of the ongoing sports festival organised by Sopore Police. The first cricket match was played between Shagoo Sports Sopore VS Saidpora 11, which was won by Shagoo Sports by three wickets. Second match was played between Shutloo Sports and City Sports, which was won by Shutloo Sports by 10 wickets.

Third match was played between Sky Sports Aadipora and Darnambal 11 Tarzoo, which was won by Sky Sports Adipora by 7 wickets. The fourth match was played between Pangong 11 Drusu and Cricket Institute of Sopore, which was won by Cricket Institute of Sopore by 8 wickets.