Four matches played during Sports Festival Sopore

In the ongoing sports festival organised by Sopore Police, four matches of Cricket were played today at Khushal Stadium Tulibal and MET ground Sopore.

The first match was played between Chijhama 11 and Khushal Tulibal, which was won by Chijhama 11 by 10 runs. The second match was played between Rising Star Tujjar and Saripara A, which was won by Saripara A by 4 wickets. The third match was played between DPL Sopore and Blue Star Rafiabad, which was won by DPL Sopore by 5 runs. The fourth match was played between Paradise Tarzoo and Shutloo Sports which was won by Paradise Tarzoo by 4 wickets.