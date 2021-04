Full schedule of the Indian Premier League 2021

New Delhi,

New Delhi,

April 9th, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai

April 10th, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

April 11th, 07:30 PM:Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai

April 12th, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai

April 13th, 07:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Ridersvs Mumbai Indians in Chennai

April 14th, 07:30 PM:Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai

April 15th, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

April 16th, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai

April 17th, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vsSunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai

April 18th, 03:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai

April 18th, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai

April 19th, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai

April 20th, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai

April 21st, 03:30 PM: Punjab Kings vsSunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai

April 21st, 07:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Ridersvs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai

April 22nd, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai

April 23rd, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai

April 24th, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai

April 25th, 03:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai

April 25th, 07:30 PM:Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

April 26th, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad

April 27th, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad

April 28th, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vsSunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi

April 29th, 03:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi

April 29th, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad

April 30th, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad

May 1st, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi

May 2nd, 03:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vsSunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi

May 2nd, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad

May 3rd, 07:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Ridersvs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad

May 4th, 07:30 PM:Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

May 5th, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi

May 6th, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers vs Bangalore Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad

May 7th, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi

May 8th, 03:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Ridersvs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad

May 8th, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

May 9th, 03:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore

May 9th, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vsSunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata

May 10th, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore

May 11th, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata

May 12th, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore

May 13th, 03:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore

May 13th, 07:30 PM:Sunriers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata

May 14th, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Kolkata

May 15th, 07:30 Pm: Kolkata Knight Ridersvs Punjab Kings in Bangalore

May 16th, 03:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata

May 16th, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Bangalore

May 17th, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vsSunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata

May 18th, 7:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Ridersvs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore

May 19th, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore

May 20th, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Kolkata

May 21st, 03:30 PM: Kolkata Knight RidersvsSunrisers Hyderabad in Bangalore

May 21st, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata

May 22nd, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore

May 23rd, 03:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Kolkata

May 23rd, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata

May 25th, 07:30 PM: Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad

May 26th, 07:30 PM: Eliminator in Ahmedabad

May 28th, 07:30 PM: Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad

May 30th, 07:30 PM: Final in Ahmedabad