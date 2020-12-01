Sports, Today's Paper
Futsal Tournament: Iqbal Sports beat Young FC Solina 5-1

In the ongoing Futsal tournament being played under lights at Gindun Multi Sports facility Rajbagh two matches were played on Monday.

In the first match, Yound Iqbal FC defeated Miljhul FC in penalties by 2-1 goals. In the allotted time score was leveled at 6-6. Shaheen was awarded man of the match.

In the second match played in the evening, Iqbal Sports FC outplayed Young FC Solina by 5-1 goals. Tameem Ahmed was awarded man of the match for scoring a hattrick.

The tournament is being organised by Tawheed Football Club.

