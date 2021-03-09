Ganderbal boy wins J&K Badminton Championship

A 15-year-old boy from Ganderbal district has won the the 47th J&K UT Badminton Championships 2021 which was organized by Badminton Association of J&K from March 5-9.

Ibrahim bin Ajaz is the first Badminton player from Ganderbal to reach among the Top 20 in the list of ‘Under 15’ players of Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Ibrahim ranked 18 by BAI has won the championship in the age category of 15 held at Badminton Hall of Indoor Sports Complex, M.A. Stadium, Jammu.

Knocking out Jammu’s Shourya Pratham in ‘under 15’ category, Ibrahim won a straight two set game by 21-07 and 21-17 respectively.

Ibrahim said, “I am happy that I could win the championship. Although it was difficult because my practice was hampered due to COVID break, I could still manage to take part. My father has accompanied me here and he is happy to see me win.”