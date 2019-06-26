Gayle to quit international cricket after India series

West Indies batsman has announced that the home series against India will be his last on the international stage.
While Gayle has said that he will definitely wish to be a part of the ODI series, he might also look to play a Test match in the two-Test series that sees the start of India and West Indies’ campaign in the ICC Test Championship. “It’s still not the end. I still have a few games to go. May be another series to go, as well. Who knows, we will see what happens. My plans after World Cup? I may play a Test match against India and then I will definitely play the ODIs against India,” Gayle said as the West Indies team prepares to play India at Old Trafford on Thursday.