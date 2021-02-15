Sports, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 10:50 PM

GDC Nowshera hosts 2-day Inter-Semester tournament

UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 10:50 PM
Two day Inter-Semester Sports competitions began in Government Degree College Nowshera today as the College Principal Dr. Surinder Kumar, declared the tournament open in presence of Dr. Akhil Khajuria, Convener Sports Committee and Other faculty members.

In his inaugural speech, the Principal of the college highlighted the importance of sports activities in addition to academics in the life of students. He also encouraged girl students to come forward and participate in sports activities.

The tournament will witness competitions in Volleyball and Tug war with the participation of 2 teams in women ‘s section and six teams in men’s Section.

On the First day, 04 Quarter Final Matches were played in the Men’s section. The first match was played between B.A. Sem.-V and B.Sc. Sem.-I teams in which the latter registered a win by 2-1. The second match was played between the college staff team and B.Sc. Sem.-V team. The latter team won by 2-1.

Later, the semi final matches followed in which the teams of B.A. Sem.-I and B.Sc. Sem.-I won and qualified for the finals.

The finals in both the Men and Women section for Volleyball and Tug of War tournaments shall be held on Feb 16, 2021.

