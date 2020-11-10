Sports, Today's Paper
Girls athletic meet held at Reasi

District Level Inter-Zone Athlete Meet (Girls) was today held here at General Zorawar Singh Stadium here.

Youth Services and Sports department organized the under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib. 29 athletes from zone Reasi, Arnas, and Pouni  participated in different activities like Long Jump, High Jump, Race, Shotput and many more.

In 100 mtr Race competition Tanvi Kohli Clinched first position, Rubiya Kousar stood second  and Ruksana  Akhtar ended up as third. Similarly, in long jump event in under-14,  Radhu Devi  Clinched first Position, while in High jump Under19,  First position was clinched by Priya Bali. Similarly in Shot put under-19 Avantika Sharma clinched First position followed by Mumtaz Bano getting  second position. In Javelin, Sneha Sharma clinched first position. Similarly in discuss throw Anamika Verma clinched first position.

