Girls athletic meet held at Reasi

District Level Inter-Zone Athlete Meet (Girls) was today held here at General Zorawar Singh Stadium here.

Youth Services and Sports department organized the under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib. 29 athletes from zone Reasi, Arnas, and Pouni participated in different activities like Long Jump, High Jump, Race, Shotput and many more.

In 100 mtr Race competition Tanvi Kohli Clinched first position, Rubiya Kousar stood second and Ruksana Akhtar ended up as third. Similarly, in long jump event in under-14, Radhu Devi Clinched first Position, while in High jump Under19, First position was clinched by Priya Bali. Similarly in Shot put under-19 Avantika Sharma clinched First position followed by Mumtaz Bano getting second position. In Javelin, Sneha Sharma clinched first position. Similarly in discuss throw Anamika Verma clinched first position.