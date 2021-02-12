Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ramban,
February 13, 2021

Girls Chess Tourney | Kathua, Pulwama win top positions

GK News Network
Ramban,
February 13, 2021
Representational Pic

Inter-district, UT-level Chess competition for girls for all age groups, organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, concluded here today.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam presided over the valedictory function held at Government Higher Secondary School.

In Under 19 year age group, the team from Kathua bagged the first position, while Budgam and Kulgam secured second and third spots respectively.

Similarly, in Under 17 category,  the girls from Pulwama secured first position while Kuthua and Anantnag won the second and third position, respectively.

Kathua bagged first position while Kulgam and Pulwama were the first and second runner-up in the 14 year group district

