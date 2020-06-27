Golfer Raheel scores hole-in one at JTGC

Er. Raheel Murtaza, an ace golfer of Jammu, scored a Hole-in-One on 13th Hole Par Three with a 50 Degree Wedge today at Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC).

Er. Raheel is the 5th ace golfer of this golf course who made a hole-in- one shot during play at evening at Hole No: 13.

It is pertinent to mention here that Er. Sunil Gupta was the first golfer who attained Hole-In-One in December 2015, S. S. Wazir in March 2017 , OmairNissarGanai in February 2019 respectively, while as, Er. Sanjeev Singh Pathania had recently achieved this success on June 16, 2020 at the same hole at JTGC.

In golf, hole-in-one commonly occurs on Par 3 holes when a ball hit from a Tee to start and finishes at a hole in a cup.