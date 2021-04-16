Govt College of Education Sgr organises trekking tour

Government College of Education, Srinagar on Friday organised a trekking tour for its students from Nehru Park to Shankaracharya hills up to the temple. The tour was flagged off by two senior officials of the college – Dr. KounsarBhat and Prof. RubeenaKhateeb – at 10:30 am.

A total of 44 students including 20 girls and 24 boys besides 4 officials participated.

In addition to pre-service students, around 10 in-service students made the tour “vibrant”. In spite of the age barrier they actively participated in the trek. However, the track was very difficult but participants enthusiastically completed trekking and reached the destination point at around 1 pm and the group was back to college at 3:30 pm.

The trekkers were accompanied by Director, Physical Education Mohammad Ayoub and Assistant PTI DaljeetKour besides two other staff members.