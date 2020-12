Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) Ellahibagh is hosting an exhibition football match at its football ground Ellahibagh here on Thursday.

In the match J&K Bank football team would be clashing with Sports Council football academy.

“We have invited two known football teams of J&K to play an exhibition match on our ground. School has its own football field which is well maintained and can be used to host big events,” said GVEI Chairman Mohammad Yousuf.