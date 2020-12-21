Sports, Today's Paper
Groundskeeper dies in accident at French soccer stadium

A groundskeeper at the stadium of French soccer team Lorient died on Sunday after lighting equipment fell on him following a game, the club said.

The accident occurred shortly after Rennes beat Lorient 3-0 at Stade du Moustoir in northwest France. The club did not immediately identify the man.

The light therapy equipment is used to heat the pitch and is wheeled on and off the field between games. The city’s mayor, FabriceLoher, said police had begun an investigation into how the accident occurred, according to the  daily Ouest France.

