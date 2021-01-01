Gulmarg witnesses gala snow sports events on New Year

The multiple snow racing event was held in famous ski resort Gulmarg to mark New Year celebrations, the official statement said on Friday.

It said Tourism Department had organized several for hundreds of tourists and local youth, who had arrived at the place to celebrate New Year.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole, who was chief guest on the occasion flagged off the seven races, it stated.

The sports events included snow skiing, snowboarding, snow sledge, all terrain vehicle (ATV) race, snow mobile, snow tube and snow cycling in which hundreds of local youth enthusiastically participated, it mentioned.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo, Director Tourism, Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, CEO Gulmarg Development Authority Inam-ul-Haq, Joint Director Tourism Tabassum Kamili, Deputy Director Publicity / Recreation Ideel Saleem and Assistant Director Gulmarg Dr Javid-ur-Rehman were also present, it added.

Later prize distribution ceremony was also held in which Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pole distributed prizes among the winners, it said. Besides, it added certificates were also distributed among the participants, who successfully completed their seven day introductory ski course sponsored by the Tourism Department.

Quoting Divisional Commissioner Pole, the statement said he praised Tourism Department for organizing cultural activities and snow sports in Gulmarg.

“The activities like this will not only entertain the tourists presently in Kashmir, but also prove beneficial to nurture local talent to compete in the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games being held in Gulmarg ,” the statement stated Divisional Commissioner Pole as having said.

Meanwhile, it said New Year celebrations, included gala entertaining events organized by Tourism Department in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, which despite sub-zero temperatures saw participation of thousands of tourists and local youth.

The audience was enthralled by Kashmiri comedian Nazir Josh and by budding singers, it concluded.