Hajin Football League, Awantipora Sports Festival conclude

Hajin Football Premier League and Awantipora Police Martyr’s Memorial Sports Festival concluded in Hajin and Awantipora on Friday.

In Bandipora, the event had started on October 11 at Hajin in which 32 teams from Sumbal and Hajin participated. SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik chaired the event, besides ASP Bandipora, SDPO Sumbal, DYSP Hajin and other senior officers of Police and Army were also present on the occasion.

In Awantipora, the closing ceremony of Police Martyr’s Memorial Cricket Tournament was held at cricket stadium Check Midura Tral.

The tournament had started on October 21 on eve of Police Commemoration Day in which 16 teams from different areas of Tral/Awantipora participated.

SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem and other senior officers of police felicitated winner and runner up teams with trophies, sports uniforms and cash prizes.

Player of the series Jahangir Ahmad and player of the final match Suhail Ahmad were felicitated with prizes and a trophy.