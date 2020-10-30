Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 30, 2020, 11:10 PM

Hajin Football League, Awantipora Sports Festival conclude

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 30, 2020, 11:10 PM
Representational Pic

Hajin Football Premier League and Awantipora Police Martyr’s Memorial Sports Festival concluded in Hajin and Awantipora on Friday.

In Bandipora, the event had started on October 11 at Hajin in which 32 teams from Sumbal and Hajin participated. SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik chaired the event, besides ASP Bandipora, SDPO Sumbal, DYSP Hajin and other senior officers of Police and Army were also present on the occasion.

Trending News
DGP Dilbag Singh while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of National Unity Day at Zewan in Srinagar. GK Photo

Militants who killed three BJP men in Kulgam identified, says Dilbag Singh

Representational Image

Hunter's body recovered in north Kashmir's Pattan

Abdullahs, Mehbooba, Altaf Bukhari, others condemn killing of political workers

File Pic

Sagar denounces govt for barring Farooq Abdullah from offering prayers

In Awantipora, the closing ceremony of Police Martyr’s Memorial Cricket Tournament was held at cricket stadium Check Midura Tral.

The tournament had started on  October 21 on eve of Police Commemoration Day in which 16 teams from different areas of Tral/Awantipora participated.

SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem and other senior officers of police felicitated winner and runner up teams with trophies, sports uniforms and cash prizes.

Latest News
File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Researchers identify new drug to treat Covid-19 patients

DGP Dilbag Singh while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of National Unity Day at Zewan in Srinagar. GK Photo

Militants who killed three BJP men in Kulgam identified, says Dilbag Singh

GK Photo

Newly elected councillors of LAHDC-Leh administered oath

Representational Image

Hunter's body recovered in north Kashmir's Pattan

Player of the series Jahangir Ahmad and player of the final match Suhail Ahmad were felicitated with prizes and a trophy.

Related News