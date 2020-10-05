Handwara Police Cricket League 2020 on

Handwara Police Cricket League 2020 which started on Saturday at Sports Ground Bakihakar continued for the 3rd day in which six matches were played today at different venues. The teams have been divided into four pools.

At Kulangam ground two matches were played between Chotipora 11 V/S Sunshine Check Audoora & Wonder Boys Magam V/S Handwara Police. In Ist match Sunshine Check Adoora won the match by 41 runs and Azad Ahmad was declared as Man of the Match, who scored brilliant knock of 46 runs. Whereas in 2nd match Handwara Police won by 18 runs and Irshad Ahmad was declared as man of the match who played a brilliant knock of 41 runs.

Meanwhile at sports stadium Chogal two matches were played between Victoria Bulls Ramhal V/S Kulangam Reds & Ashpora A V/S Chogal Lords. In first match, Kulangam Reds was won by 47 runs, Irfan Ahmad was declared as man of the match who played a brilliant knock of 47 runs and took 2 wickets. 2nd match was won by Lords 11 Chogal by 5 wickets and Zahoor Ahmad was declared as Man of the match who played a brilliant knock of 62 runs and took 01 wicket.

Similarly, two matches were played at Sports Stadium Baki-akar between Ramhal Reds V/S Royal Sports Handwara & Pohru Star 11 V/S Kultoora Warriors. In first match Spartans Ramhal Reds won the match by 25 runs and Bhat Moosa was declared as man of the match who took 3 wickets. Whereas 2nd match was won by Pohru Star 11 by 7 wickets and Irfan Ahmad was declared as man of the match for scoring 23 runs and took 2 wickets.