Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 4, 2020, 2:22 AM

Handwara Police Cricket League begins

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 4, 2020, 2:22 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lt Governor R R Bhatnagar, Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh declared open the Handwara Police Cricket League – 2020 organized at Sports Ground Bakihakar, Handwara today.

The Tournament is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police under Civic Action Programme.

Trending News
Representational Photo

632 more test positive in J&K, 14,696 active cases now

Representational Pic

Record number of youths to take J&K's biggest govt job exam

File Photo: IGP Vijay Kumar

Kashmir police chief blames Lashkar-e-Toiba for Pampore attack, says attackers identified

Security forces cordoned off the area soon after the attack. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Gunfight breaks out in Pampore after militants attack CRPF party: Army

The DGP also inaugurated Mess Hall in Police Station Handwara and barrack at Police Component Handwara.

DIG North Kashmir, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, DC Kupwara Anshul Garg, CO 7 Sector Brig. Mahipal Singh Rathore, SP Handwara Dr. G. V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, CO 92 CRPF Bn. Udhav Divyanshu, CO 21RR Col. Gagandeep Singh, CO 87th BSF Bn. Sanjay Sharma, CO SSB Raj Kumar Khalko, senior civil, police officers and Handwara traders were present at the opening ceremony of the Cricket Tournament.

Bhatnagar appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs as it ruins lives, families and societies.

Latest News
File Photo

JCO killed in cross-border firing in J&K's Rajouri

Representational Photo

632 more test positive in J&K, 14,696 active cases now

Image Source: nobelprize.org

Three win Nobel Prize in medicine for Hepatitis C virus discovery

File Photo

JEE Advanced results out, Bombay boy tops exam

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP congratulated the SSP Handwara and other partners involved in organizing such a big event.

He also thanked cricketer Parvez Rasool and IPL cricketer Manzoor Pandav for boosting the morale of the budding talent of Handwara.

SP Handwara Dr. G. V. Sundeep Chakravarthy highlighted the initiatives taken by Handwara Police.

Related News