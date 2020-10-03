Handwara Police Cricket League begins

Advisor to Lt Governor R R Bhatnagar, Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh declared open the Handwara Police Cricket League – 2020 organized at Sports Ground Bakihakar, Handwara today.

The Tournament is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police under Civic Action Programme.

The DGP also inaugurated Mess Hall in Police Station Handwara and barrack at Police Component Handwara.

DIG North Kashmir, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, DC Kupwara Anshul Garg, CO 7 Sector Brig. Mahipal Singh Rathore, SP Handwara Dr. G. V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, CO 92 CRPF Bn. Udhav Divyanshu, CO 21RR Col. Gagandeep Singh, CO 87th BSF Bn. Sanjay Sharma, CO SSB Raj Kumar Khalko, senior civil, police officers and Handwara traders were present at the opening ceremony of the Cricket Tournament.

Bhatnagar appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs as it ruins lives, families and societies.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP congratulated the SSP Handwara and other partners involved in organizing such a big event.

He also thanked cricketer Parvez Rasool and IPL cricketer Manzoor Pandav for boosting the morale of the budding talent of Handwara.

SP Handwara Dr. G. V. Sundeep Chakravarthy highlighted the initiatives taken by Handwara Police.