Handwara police cricket league on

Handwara Police Cricket League 2020 which commenced on Saturday at Sports Ground Bakihakar continued for the 5th day during which 5 matches were played today.

At Kulangam ground two matches were played between Dream Boys Magam vs Spartans Handwara and Ramhal Reds Vs Pohru 11. Spartans Handwara beat Dream Boys Magam by 4 wickets while as Rahmal Reds beat Pohru 11 by 17 runs. Aqib Javaid & Asif Ahmad were declared as Man of the Matches for their brilliance in their respective matches.

Meanwhile at Sports Stadium Chogal one match was played between Brothers 11 Ramhal Vs BCC Baki-akar. Brothers 11 Ramhal won the match by nine runs, Mohd Shafi was declared as man of the match who played a wonderful knock of 24 runs and took 2 wickets.

Similarly, two matches were played at Sports Stadium Bakhiakar between Jamia Sports Handwara Vs M.R. Chogal and Handwara Police Vs Pohru Stars. Jamia Sports Handwara beat M.R. Chogal by 07 wickets while as Handwara Police beat Pohru Stars by 89 runs. Waseem Ahmad and Khalid were declared Man of the matches for leading performances in their respective matches.