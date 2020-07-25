Haryana to host 2021 Khelo India Youth Games

Haryana will host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the state’s chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and union sports minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday.

The Games will be held in Panchkula.

The announcement was made via video conference.

“Usually the Khelo India Youth Games take place in January of every year. However, this time owing to the pandemic, we have to postpone it,” Rijiju said.

“However, I am sure by the time we host the Games the pandemic will abate and we will be able to host the Games at the same scale, with participation of all states and over 10,000 participants.”

Haryana has done well in all three editions of KIYG. While they came second in both 2019 and 2020 editions (200 medals in 2020 and 159 medals in 2019) they won it in 2018 with 102 podium finishes (38 gold, 26 silver, 38 bronze).