The High Court cricket team won two matches against Abid Cricket XI played at SK Stadium here on Sunday.

According to statement, High Court XI beat ACC by 14 runs and is the fourth consecutive win for High Court XI.

Team Manager Mukhtar Ahmad Wani said High Court XI in the last match of series won the toss and elected to bat first to score 203 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 30 overs. In reply ACC XI could score 190 runs in 30 overs.