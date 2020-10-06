Sports, Today's Paper
GK CORRESPONDENT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 12:50 AM

HC seeks response to plea seeking bar on JKCA election

GK CORRESPONDENT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 12:50 AM

High Court has issued notice to J&K Cricket Association for its response to plea seeking direction for not proceeding with the election to Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The application filed by one Iqbal Ahmad Shah also seeks direction for preventing JKCA from changing its constitution.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

While hearing the application, a bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta asked the JKCA  to file objections to the application by October 7.

Advocate  Faisal Qadri representing JKCA informed the court that the elections to District Associations were conducted except for District Association Samba. Qadri however said there is no proposal for the notification regarding holding of lections to the JKCA.     

Counsel for the applicant submitted that the entire action of holding the election to District Associations was contrary to law.

Latest News

JK govt to recruit 1,700 doctors: Lt Governor Sinha

Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

File Photo/ GK

UGC declares 24 universities as fake; maximum from UP followed by Delhi

Representational Pic

Two hardcore criminals arrested in Jammu

The Court said the counsels who want to file their responses are at liberty by October 7. 

Related News