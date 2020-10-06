HC seeks response to plea seeking bar on JKCA election

High Court has issued notice to J&K Cricket Association for its response to plea seeking direction for not proceeding with the election to Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The application filed by one Iqbal Ahmad Shah also seeks direction for preventing JKCA from changing its constitution.

While hearing the application, a bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta asked the JKCA to file objections to the application by October 7.

Advocate Faisal Qadri representing JKCA informed the court that the elections to District Associations were conducted except for District Association Samba. Qadri however said there is no proposal for the notification regarding holding of lections to the JKCA.

Counsel for the applicant submitted that the entire action of holding the election to District Associations was contrary to law.

The Court said the counsels who want to file their responses are at liberty by October 7.