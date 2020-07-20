Sports, Today's Paper
Editor Online
UPDATED: July 21, 2020, 1:18 AM

Head of Bolivian soccer dies after contracting coronavirus

Editor Online
UPDATED: July 21, 2020, 1:18 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

César Salinas, the president of the Bolivian soccer federation, has died from complications linked to COVID-19. He was 58.

The federation announced the death on its social media channels on Sunday. Salinas had been admitted to a private clinic in La Paz this month for treatment after contracting the coronavirus.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Two burglars make abortive bid to loot bank in Kupwara

File Photo

Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Sopore

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Three more die of Covid-19 in Kashmir, J&K toll 259

File Photo

96-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19; J&K toll 256

Salinas, the former chairman Bolivian club The Strongest, became president of the national federation in 2018. That role gave him a seat on the executive committee of South American soccer body CONMEBOL.

Related News