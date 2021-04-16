Head of Tokyo Olympics again says games will not be cancelled

The head of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday was again forced to assure the world that the postponed games will open in just over three months and not be cancelled despite surging Covid-19 cases in Japan. The question comes as the general secretary of ruling LDP political party, Toshihiro Nikai, raised the possibility the day before. “There are a variety of concerns but as the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee we are not thinking about cancelling the games,” Hashimoto said.

Japanese Prime Minister YoshihideSuga issued a statement Thursday saying there is “no change to the government position to do everything to achieve safe and secure Olympics.” Polls show as many as 80 percent in Japan oppose holding the Olympics during the pandemic.